Worthing's St Oscar Romero Catholic School celebrates another year of outstanding GCSE results

After three years of non-examinations due to the pandemic, these students were the first to sit formal GCSE exams.

St Oscar Romero has been on an upward trend for the past five years. This year, 90 per cent of students achieved grade 4 in English and maths, while 72 per cent achieved grade 5 in both.

Departments across the school performed exceptionally well, with English, maths and science all securing results of 90 per cent plus at grade 4 plus.

Cody Howard achieved fantastic grades in all subjects

Stand out performances of individual students include:

St Oscar Romero checking out their results

Corin Malandain, who achieved 9 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s. Corin said: "I’m really pleased with my results after such a difficult few years and am looking forwarding to studying physics, chemistry and further mathematics at Collyers.”

Joseph Finch, who achieved 9 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s. Joseph said: “Almost speechless with these fantastic results and would like to thank the school and all the teachers who have supported me.”

Evelyn Starbuck, who achieved 8 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Jazmine Honnor, who achieved 6 grade 9s, 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7

St Oscar Romero students with their results

Mathew Nicholls, who achieved 5 grade 9s and 3 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

Noah Allan, who achieved 4 grade 9s, 4 grade 8s, 1 grade 6 and 1 grade 5

Angel Mae Lomandas, who achieved 3 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 1 grade 7 and a distinction

James Winton said: "I did the best I could and my results are brilliant.”

St Oscar Romero students with their results

Peter Byrne, headteacher, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the results that our students have achieved. Despite national results dropping since 2021, with the re-introduction of exams, our students results have once again increased.

"Having 90 per cent of our students passing both their English and maths is extraordinary and reflects the sheer effort, grit and determination our students demonstrated.

"I would like to thank our incredible staff, both teaching and non-teaching, who always put our students first and go the extra mile for them. These results would not have been possible without their dedication and commitment to our students.

"Although it is always difficult to highlight individual students, there are two students who deserve a special mention.

"Kaylib Judge has had to overcome the challenges of losing his vision, learning braille and adapting his learning to only being able to hear what is said in lessons. Despite this, Kaylib passed all of his GCSE exams at an exceptionally high level, including grades 7-6 in science.

"Cody Howard is another courageous student who, despite the challenges of cerebal palsy, achieved fantastic grades in all subjects, including a grade 9 in art. We could not be prouder of both of these students. They are an inspiration to the rest of us.

Kaylib Judge had to overcome losing his vision, learning braille and adapting his learning

"Finally, thank you to our wonderful parents and carers, their support is both recognised and appreciated.