Bohunt School Worthing celebrates students' GCSE achievements
Students at Bohunt School Worthing, which is part of Bohunt Education Trust (BET), are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, enabling them to embark on the next stage of their education journey.
Students and staff joined together to mark the achievements of the 2022 cohort, who have shown great commitment, determination and hard work over the past few years to secure such strong results.
There was real success across the board, with 22 per cent of all grades the students achieved being grade 7 or higher.
The separate sciences and Mandarin all performed well, with more than 40 per cent of students gaining a grade 7 or better in each of these subjects. There were some stunning individual performances to celebrate.
The school said the overall achievements of all its students demonstrated the strong and firm culture of the school, in that everyone can achieve and become a rounded individual with successful academic results coupled with a love of learning and skills for life.
The school said today’s results reflected its commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve,’ which underpinned the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This included delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming ‘game-changers’.
Together, the trust and the school aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.
Paul Collin, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of our students and the results they have achieved, which are hugely deserved. They have worked extremely hard over the last two years and throughout their time with us, and it’s brilliant to be celebrating their achievements today post-pandemic in a more normal and traditional way.
"I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff, my predecessor Mr Whitehead and the wider school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students’ progress onto the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”
John Apsey, chair of governors at Bohunt Worthing, said: "These excellent results show that, throughout the pandemic, teaching and learning continued at Bohunt to the highest level. This is the result of the dedication of the teachers throughout, excellent teaching and also the advantage of the iPads during the lockdowns.”
Neil Strowger, trust leader at Bohunt Education Trust, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the hard work of our students and staff across the trusts today as they collect their examination results – results which will help them to embark on the next stage of their education. We are inordinately proud of our 2022 cohort and wish them the very best with their next steps, whether that be studying with us at Steyning Grammar School Sixth Form colleges, or embarking on apprenticeships.”