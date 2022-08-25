GCSE joy for Shoreham Academy year 11 students

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year at Shoreham Academy, 83 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in both English and maths, with 65 per cent achieving grade 5 or above in the two subjects.

Most impressively, nearly a quarter of students achieved grade 7 or above in English and maths. Across all subjects, too, over a third of all GCSE grades awarded were a grade 7 or higher.

Among those students celebrating stand-out successes today were:

• Annabel Tredgold, who achieved 12 grade 9s. She said: "Amazing! All 9s – it still hasn’t sunk in!”

• Evelyn Kimber, who achieved 11 grade 9s. She said she was 'speechless'.

• George Harvey, who achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8

• Henry Bull, who achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 7. His response was 'wow'.

• Grace Fawbert, who achieved eight grade 9s and three grade 8s. She said: "“I cannot believe it! I have done better than I ever expected.”

• Joseph Tarrant, who achieved eight grade 9s, three grade 8s and a Distinction*

• Rafi Sykes, who achieved seven grade 9s and four grade 8s

• Cameron Older, who achieved seven grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 6 and a Distinction*. He received his GCSE results while on holiday and had a special message for his teachers: "I am very happy with my results and would like to thank staff for their hard work and dedication over the past year.”

• Claire Hawkes, who achieved seven grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7

• Emma Turner, who achieved seven grade 9s and four grade 8sThese GCSE achievements follow last week’s successes at A-level, where more than 90 per cent of Shoreham Academy’s sixth formers secured their first-choice university place.Jim Coupe, principal, said: "This summer it has been an absolute pleasure to see students so happy and proud of what they have achieved in their external examinations."Following last week’s A-level success, it is gratifying that our year 11s have secured an equally impressive set of results – both as a collective and as individuals.“Whilst academic qualifications are not the only marker of success, these GCSE outcomes reflect the focus, drive and determination of our young people and provide the basis for future achievement."We are pleased that so many of our year 11s will now be returning to our sixth form in September, where we have every confidence that they will achieve highly at A-level."As always, I would also like to thank our team of staff, who are unwavering in their support and ambition for our students. These results are testament to the work they do each and every day.”