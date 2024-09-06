AGM time at Queen Victoria Hospital

By Charlotte Douel
Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:29 BST
Queen Victoria Hospital (QVH) in East Grinstead, is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM), this month and is encouraging anyone with an interest in the hospital to attend.

The AGM is a chance for people to hear about the achievements of the Trust over the past 12 months, and to find out about the Trusts’ future strategy.

People can also hear from QVH governors about the work they do throughout the year, what the role entails, and how people can get the chance to become a member of the Council of Governors.

The AGM starts at 6pm on Monday 16 September, and is open to anyone to come along to the event held in the Education Centre at the hospital. If people cannot make it person on the evening, then they can join online via Microsoft Teams.

Anyone with an interest in Queen Victoria Hospital is welcome to attend their AGM this monthplaceholder image
During the meeting there will also be a review of 2023/24 including the Annual report and accounts and a presentation from the Trust’s external auditor regarding their findings for 2023/24.

The agenda and papers for the meeting will be available in advance on the website via this link.

Anyone wishing to attend, in person or via MS Teams, should let the hospital know by emailing [email protected] stating their full name and how they would like to attend. Please note that in person places are limited and will be given on a first come first served basis.

