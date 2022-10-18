The campaign is aimed at helping men to identify their health needs and provide them with a supportive environment.

The pilot scheme begins on October 19, with sessions running for six weeks. The sessions will take place at Crawley Museum on Wednesdays, and also in Crawley’s Queens Square on Mondays. Timings for each session vary but can be checked via the dedicated page on the ABC website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/wellnessformen/

Onsite attendees will be able to access: Wellbeing checks, referrals for NHS checks, blood pressure checks, pulse checks, help with registering at a GP practice, information about prostate cancer and referrals for general health concerns.

Alliance for Better Care Crawley launches ‘Wellness For Men Campaign’

