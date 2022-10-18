Alliance for Better Care Crawley launches ‘Wellness For Men Campaign’
Alliance for Better Care (ABC) has launched a new healthcare campaign in Crawley.
The campaign is aimed at helping men to identify their health needs and provide them with a supportive environment.
The pilot scheme begins on October 19, with sessions running for six weeks. The sessions will take place at Crawley Museum on Wednesdays, and also in Crawley’s Queens Square on Mondays. Timings for each session vary but can be checked via the dedicated page on the ABC website: https://allianceforbettercare.org/wellnessformen/
Onsite attendees will be able to access: Wellbeing checks, referrals for NHS checks, blood pressure checks, pulse checks, help with registering at a GP practice, information about prostate cancer and referrals for general health concerns.
Equity development manager at Alliance for Better Care, Jeredyne Stanley said: “It’s so important that men are informed about their health and our team is on hand to not only offer advice but to signpost them to the appropriate services should they need them.”