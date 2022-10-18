Staff welfare company partners with NHS Crawley to deliver vaccines to the most in need

RMI, which specialises in saving lives and protecting the health and wellbeing of workers on remote and diverse sites across the world, has partnered with NHS Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to deliver mobile COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the South of England.

The partnership is enabling the NHS trust to roll-out autumn boosters of the vaccine. There will be “around 26 million people in England eligible for the jab in the coming weeks”, a spokesperson from RMI said.

RMI’s trained experts are operating the vans and supporting the vaccine delivery alongside NHS professionals, The partnership is focussed on reaching locations where temporary clinics cannot be easily set up and the population have barriers to accessing primary care facilities. The service will also target areas highly populated by older people and places which have limited vaccine take up through the government booking system.

At the height of the pandemic, RMI staffed ‘Mobile Processing Units (MPU’) and ‘Mobile Vaccination Units (MVU)’ helped process 200,000 COVID-19 tests and delivering over 3,000 vaccinations, with 40% of these targeting individuals and groups most at need.

This approach was enabled by the conditions of COVID-19 which accelerated the development, and application, of different healthcare delivery modes to produce efficient, cost-effective solutions for previously unmet needs in the NHS. RMI’s partnership with NHS Crawley is an extension of this and will see RMI deliver support to those most at need, particularly as a challenging winter period for the NHS approaches.

Managing Director UK at RMI, Jules Rawles said: “Through our close partnership with NHS Crawley CCG, we are using our resources and expertise to contribute towards the huge task of continuing to respond to the challenges of the pandemic delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the South of England.

“Already, we have exceeded expectations by vaccinating almost 100 people in a single day. This a massive milestone for one vaccination practitioner, working from a mobile unit, and across multiple locations.”

