Alliance for Better Care’s Vaccine Equity Programme received a high commendation in the category for Most Impactful Project Addressing Health Inequalities.

The ABC team have spent months forging relationships within communities to help extend the reach of primary care in both Sussex and Surrey.

Throughout its vaccination programme ABC has worked with both its NHS community care groups (CCGs) and councils to engage more effectively with communities and make sure everyone has equal access to the vaccine.

“We are so pleased that our outstanding team has been highly commended in such an important category,” said Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care.

Katherine said the project had been a collaborative approach between ABC, CCGs, local councils and many local charities and organisations.

“It has made a real impact on the lives of our patients and we’ve learned so much from the process,” she said.

“Huge congratulations to our two vaccine equity co-ordinators Jeredyne Stanley and Eva Bangova and their teams.”

The results were announced during an awards ceremony at Westminster Park Plaza, London, on Thursday, March 24.