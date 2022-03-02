The council said this will allow the NHS to keep delivering vaccines and other health services on site until February 2024.

The NHS has been vaccinating Mid Sussex residents against Covid-19 at the Clair Hall site since December 2020, said the council, and it has delivered 194,000 jabs so far.

Clair Hall in Haywards Heath can continue to be used as a vaccination centre. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2101123.

GP Federation Alliance for Better Care, has been running the centre’s vaccination programme on behalf of local GP practices.

“As the largest of our vaccination sites, Clair Hall has played an integral part in our programme,” said Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the Mid Sussex District Council, the volunteers and the local residents, and we’re delighted to build on these relationships going forward,” she said.

ABC aims to make full use of the space available and is now working with practices to provide extended primary care services from the site, alongside its ongoing vaccination provision.

Mid Sussex District Council said the use of Clair Hall as a vaccination centre is a temporary measure and that the council is exploring all the options for providing new sustainable community facilities on the site.

The council said it has agreed an ‘evidence-based approach’ to look at how modern, multifunctional community facilities can be delivered, and that this work will be unaffected by the extension of the licence.

“The NHS will have the use of Clair Hall for as long as they need, so they can continue their excellent work of protecting our community against Covid-19,” said Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards.

“They are doing a tremendous job of keeping us all safe and this licence extension will enable them to carry on with that work,” he said.

Mr Ash-Edwards added that he was pleased the NHS is looking at ways of providing extra primary care services alongside vaccinations.

“Improvement of community facilities at Clair Hall is a key priority for the Council and our work on this project will continue while the NHS uses the hall,” he said, adding that the council was keen to deliver ‘modern, fit for purpose community facilities’.