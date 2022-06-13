Ceremony for new covid memorial in Eastbourne

People are invited to attend the ceremony for the memorial which is designed as a place to reflect on personal experiences during the pandemic.

The Tree of Reflection is located in Elm Grove Park at the rear of Park Practice in Broadwater Way. It can be found amongst an avenue of sakura cherry trees donated by the Sakura Cherry Tree Project.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor and Councillor Pat Rodohan will host the ceremony at 11am on Saturday (June 18) and there will also be contributions from Cllr Jim Murray, representative of Hampden Park ward; Louise Neter, designer of the memorial; Caroline Ansell, the MP for Eastbourne and Willingdon; Councillor David Tutt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council; and Father Danny Pegg, associate vicar of Hampden Park and Willingdon.

Covid memorial in Eastbourne

The event will conclude with a moment of prayer and an act of remembrance.

Councillor Murray said, “This is a wonderful sculpture that provides a space for people to remember loved ones they have lost through the terribly difficult times brought about by Covid and to recall the great support given by people locally.

“Many thanks to all those who contributed to making The Tree of Reflection a reality.”

Councillor Rodohan said, “The Tree of Reflection is a beautiful design that fits in perfectly with its surroundings. All are welcome to join our ceremony on Saturday.”

No seating will be provided but people are welcome to bring their own fold-up chair if they wish.