Eastbourne parents not eating in order to feed children, according to Russian news channel

The claims were made by Russia-24 - which also described Eastbourne as 'the once successful coastal town'.
The report said residents now resort to food banks and humanitarian aid while some parents are refusing to eat so their children have enough food.
The channel said there is growing hunger and poverty in the town.
According to the news channel, residents have also been urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to turn his focus towards ‘his own people’ rather than the ongoing war in Ukraine.
In the news report pictures of Eastbourne Pier and Beachy Head were shown.
Eastbourne Borough Council said it will not be responding to anything the Russian state media says about the town.
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has also been contacted for a comment on the allegations from the Russian news channel.