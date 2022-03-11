Covid-19 cases increase in Brighton and Hove

In the 7 days up to March 5 (based on data published on 10 March) there were 1516 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 in Brighton & Hove.
This is is 12.6 per cent rise on previous 7 days and is equivalent to a weekly rate of 519.6 per 100,000 residents, which is higher than the regional and national rate.
A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Council said: “We’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases over the last week. This is a reminder to us all that Covid is still in our community and we need to do what we can to stop any further spread.
“This includes continuing to test while it’s available and avoiding contact with others if you feel unwell, test positive or are a close contact.
“Please think of others and take action to protect our families and communities – particularly those at the greatest risk of severe.”
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
Read More
SEE ALSO: Covid-19 cases drop in Brighton and Hove
HAVE YOU READ?: Brighton and Hove Covid-19 cases drop by more than a quarter