Covid: 10 million still unvaccinated across UK – Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge

More than 10 million people in the UK, including 3.7 million adults, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as the NHS creaks under the strain of the latest wave.
Despite plans for another booster rollout later this year, the figures suggest there is still widespread vaccine hesitancy amongst some of the population.
The latest wave is being driven by highly contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts have said the vaccines still give high protection from severe disease and death and are urging all eligible people to get immunised.
In England, 8.8 million people aged five and over (16.6%) are still unvaccinated, including just under three million adults, NHS England data running to July 3 shows.
Here are the figures in Crawley, broken down by each neighbourhood:
Broadfield East
Population: 8,241
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,120
Percentage vaccinated: 74.3%
Percentage unvaccinated: 25.7%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 2,121
Broadfield West
Population: 7,400
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,789
Percentage vaccinated: 78.2%
Percentage unvaccinated: 21.8%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,611
Bewbush
Population: 6,990
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,636
Percentage vaccinated: 80.6%
Percentage unvaccinated: 19.4%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,354
Langley Green & Gatwick Airport
Population: 8,045
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,630
Percentage vaccinated: 82.4%
Percentage unvaccinated: 17.6%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,415
Ewhurst & West Green
Population: 7,974
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,577
Percentage vaccinated: 82.5%
Percentage unvaccinated: 17.5%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,397
Ifield & Gossops Green
Population: 7,606
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,364
Percentage vaccinated: 83.7%
Percentage unvaccinated: 16.3%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,242
Manor Royal & Northgate
Population: 10,636
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 8,983
Percentage vaccinated: 83.7%
Percentage unvaccinated: 15.5%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,653
Three Bridges
Population: 7,596
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,447
Percentage vaccinated: 84.9%
Percentage unvaccinated: 15.1%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,149
Tilgate
Population: 7,255
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,212
Percentage vaccinated: 85.6%
Percentage unvaccinated: 14.4%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,043
Maidenbower West & Furnace Green
Population: 8,500
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 7,357
Percentage vaccinated: 86.6%
Percentage unvaccinated: 13.4%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,143
Southgate
Population: 8,603
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 7,559
Percentage vaccinated: 87.9%
Percentage unvaccinated: 12.1%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,044
Maidenbower East & Worth
Population: 7,271
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,391
Percentage vaccinated: 87.9%
Percentage unvaccinated: 12.1%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 880
Pound Hill
Population: 8,593
Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 8,130
Percentage vaccinated: 94.6%
Percentage unvaccinated: 5.4%
How many people are unvaccinated?: 463