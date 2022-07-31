Covid: 10 million still unvaccinated across UK – Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge

More than 10 million people in the UK, including 3.7 million adults, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as the NHS creaks under the strain of the latest wave.

Despite plans for another booster rollout later this year, the figures suggest there is still widespread vaccine hesitancy amongst some of the population.

The latest wave is being driven by highly contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts have said the vaccines still give high protection from severe disease and death and are urging all eligible people to get immunised.

Here are the figures revealed for Crawley as BA4 and BA5 cases surge

In England, 8.8 million people aged five and over (16.6%) are still unvaccinated, including just under three million adults, NHS England data running to July 3 shows.

Here are the figures in Crawley, broken down by each neighbourhood:

Broadfield East

Population: 8,241

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,120

Percentage vaccinated: 74.3%

Percentage unvaccinated: 25.7%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 2,121

Broadfield West

Population: 7,400

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,789

Percentage vaccinated: 78.2%

Percentage unvaccinated: 21.8%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,611

Bewbush

Population: 6,990

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 5,636

Percentage vaccinated: 80.6%

Percentage unvaccinated: 19.4%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,354

Langley Green & Gatwick Airport

Population: 8,045

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,630

Percentage vaccinated: 82.4%

Percentage unvaccinated: 17.6%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,415

Ewhurst & West Green

Population: 7,974

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,577

Percentage vaccinated: 82.5%

Percentage unvaccinated: 17.5%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,397

Ifield & Gossops Green

Population: 7,606

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,364

Percentage vaccinated: 83.7%

Percentage unvaccinated: 16.3%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,242

Manor Royal & Northgate

Population: 10,636

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 8,983

Percentage vaccinated: 83.7%

Percentage unvaccinated: 15.5%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,653

Three Bridges

Population: 7,596

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,447

Percentage vaccinated: 84.9%

Percentage unvaccinated: 15.1%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,149

Tilgate

Population: 7,255

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,212

Percentage vaccinated: 85.6%

Percentage unvaccinated: 14.4%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,043

Maidenbower West & Furnace Green

Population: 8,500

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 7,357

Percentage vaccinated: 86.6%

Percentage unvaccinated: 13.4%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,143

Southgate

Population: 8,603

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 7,559

Percentage vaccinated: 87.9%

Percentage unvaccinated: 12.1%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 1,044

Maidenbower East & Worth

Population: 7,271

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 6,391

Percentage vaccinated: 87.9%

Percentage unvaccinated: 12.1%

How many people are unvaccinated?: 880

Pound Hill

Population: 8,593

Total vaccinated with one dose or more (as of 3rd July 2022): 8,130

Percentage vaccinated: 94.6%

Percentage unvaccinated: 5.4%