Crawley primary school sports day: Here’s a picture gallery of the event

Pupils put in an ‘Olympic’ effort at their annual Sports Day.

Competing in house teams, children participated in sprints, relays, throwing events, and even a tug of war. The sports day concluded in a ‘Teacher vs Parents' event, as well as a fun run for younger siblings.

OLQOH PE Leader, Beckie Johnson, thanked all stakeholders for their enthusiasm in making the event possible, particularly colleagues Elaine Ward, Ann Westgate, Michael Watson and Helen Connor.

Deputy Head Teacher Jan Miles, commented:”Sports Day is a much-anticipated event at OLQOH and even in today’s sweltering conditions, children, parents and staff were determined that it should go ahead. I’m proud of them all and am already looking forward to Sports Day 2023!”.

OLQOH primary school sports day

