Latest number of new Covid cases in Brighton and Hove

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brighton and Hove has dropped by more than seven per cent.

Brighton and Hove City Council has said in the seven days up to 5 February (based on data published on 10 February) there were 3,316 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is represents a 7.6 per cent on the previous seven days, equivalent to a weekly rate of 1136.6 per 100,000 residents (higher than the regional and national rate).

The latest Covid stats for Brighton

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health at Brighton & Hove City Council said: “Covid hasn’t gone away and we still have high case rates in both children and adults.

“For everyone, but especially for those who are vulnerable, doing what we can to reduce transmission will make a difference.

“It’s encouraging to see so many people still wearing masks in shops and on public transport in the city. We should all continue to reduce our chance of catching or spreading the virus in those higher risk situations where it’s busy or where there’s limited fresh air. Particularly through winter months while we’re indoors more.

“Testing too, remains available and important to break the chain of transmission. Please keep using lateral flow tests, and if you have any symptoms book a PCR test and stay at home.