Walk-In Clinic at Broadfield Community Centre for Covid boosters in Crawley

Vaccinations are available for first, second and booster doses. If this will be your second dose, you must be eight weeks from your first dose. If this is your booster, it must be three months since your second dose.
You must wait a month before being vaccinated if you have had Covid.
The clinic is walk-in, so no appointment is needed and no NHS number or ID is required.
