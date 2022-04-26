Walk-In Clinic at Broadfield Community Centre for Covid boosters in Crawley

A walk in clinic at Broadfield Community Centre for Covid boosters is being held today (April 26) between 9.30am and 4.00pm.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:24 am
Vaccinations are available for first, second and booster doses. If this will be your second dose, you must be eight weeks from your first dose. If this is your booster, it must be three months since your second dose.

You must wait a month before being vaccinated if you have had Covid.

The clinic is walk-in, so no appointment is needed and no NHS number or ID is required.

For more information, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/

