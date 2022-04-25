Janet Lockheart will be swimming 2.500 kilometres to raise money for the charity and Cancer Research UK.

Janet, who has worked for Marie Curie for four years, signed up to take part in Swimathon 2020 to fundraise for the families she looks after.

After two years of delays, due to the pandemic, Janet can finally take part. Her colleague, Amy Chellew, who has worked for the charity for six years, will be jumping into the pool alongside her.

Amy Chellows and Janet Lockheart

Swimathon is the world’s largest annual fundraising swim, taking place in various venues across Surrey, over the weekend of May 6-8. There are a variety of distances on offer, both individual and team challenges.

Janet said: “We decided to do a Swimathon to raise money to support the wonderful team at Marie Curie and the people that we care for.

“Every day that we go to work we can see the real difference fundraising can make to families that need our support, so to be able to do this for them, and for those supported by Cancer Research UK is amazing.

“Swimming is a great way to get fit and raise money, so we’re really excited – we’ve been waiting two years to say we’ve completed a Swimathon.”

British Olympic swimmer Mark Foster.

Team GB Olympic Swimmer Mark Foster, said: “I want to wish Janet and Amy lots of luck with their Swimathon challenge. It’s amazing to see those who know the true difference the money raised makes, taking part.

“Swimming is a fantastic form of exercise, with a wide range of benefits for both your physical and mental health, and the money raised from these goes so far to help two amazing charities.”