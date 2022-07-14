Crawley care home praised for providing ‘choice, control and independence’ in CQC report

Cabot House, located on the outskirts of Crawley, has been rated ‘good’ following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The residential care home is run by Pathway, a provider that specialises in caring for people with complex learning disabilities and challenging behaviours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report said: “Staff supported each person to have choice, control, and independence” and that “each person had their own en suite rooms, which were personalised to meet their needs and preferences.”

Chelsea (left) with Cabot House deputy manager Elizabeth Terry

Inspectors praised the team for “focusing on each person’s strengths, and promoting what they could do, so they had a fulfilling and meaningful everyday life.”

Chelsea, aged 21, is one of the nine people supported at Cabot House and has lived there since 2019. This month she was supported by staff to transform her bedroom.

Elizabeth Terry, deputy manager at Cabot House, said: “Most people take choice and independence for granted, we support young adults with learning disabilities to live as independently as possible, maximising their choice and facilitating greater control over their lives.

“Chelsea is full of fun and has a fantastic sense of humour, she also has autism and needs support with many aspects of her daily life. The room makeover has been an opportunity for Chelsea to develop her life skills, such as making her own bed and helping with other tasks around the home.

Chelsea chose the colours for her room and picked out new bedding and curtains

“The room was bright pink, and Chelsea felt that she had outgrown it. She loves arts and crafts and had doodled all over her walls, so the space was starting to look a bit tatty.

READ THIS: Crawley public garden given new lease of life to celebrate 75 years of new town

Chelsea said: “I’m a young lady now, not a child, and I love my new room. My favourite part is the blackboard and chalk, and my floaty new curtains.”

“I sat down with Chelsea to help her to plan her room makeover. We looked online together to get lots of ideas and Chelsea chose the new pale blue colour scheme. She also decided on her new bedding and curtains, going shopping with her mum to pick them out.

“I wanted to give her a place to doodle, so came up with the idea of the chalk board feature, which she absolutely loves! The room is organised to provide Chelsea with a calming place to sleep, but she also has a desk so that she has a space where she can do her colouring while listening to music.”

Chelsea said: “I’m a young lady now, not a child, and I love my new room. My favourite part is the blackboard and chalk, and my floaty new curtains.”

The room makeover was completed by the Pathway maintenance team, who managed to transform Chelsea’s bedroom all in one day.

“Chelsea is a social young lady and loves to chat to people about anything and everything,” added Elizabeth.

“We have seen great improvements in her independence over the last three years. Chelsea used a wheelchair on walks, before moving into Cabot House, but now she is happy to go for walks without it.

“We are all very proud of the progress she has made, especially her family.”