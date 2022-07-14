Crawley public garden given new lease of life to celebrate 75 years of new town

The Anniversary Gardens in West Green park were created in 1997 by Crawley Borough Council (CBC) to celebrate the golden jubilee of the new town.
Now, 25 years later the gardens have been given a new lease of life after CBC’s neighbourhood services team created a beautiful wildlife habitat for residents to relax and enjoy the outdoor space.
The hedged garden has been transformed into a wildflower meadow and orchard garden that will become a haven not only for visitors but also to a wide variety of insects, invertebrates, small mammals and birds.
Volunteers from U3A (the University of the Third Age) will help maintain the Anniversary Gardens.
Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “The redeveloped Anniversary Gardens look beautiful and they provide a wonderful sense of calm so close to Crawley leisure park and the town centre.
For more information about Crawley’s parks and gardens visit crawley.gov.uk/parks