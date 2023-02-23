Tesco customers in Crawley can choose to round up their shop to the nearest £1 at self-service tills to help support an in-store fundraising campaign for three leading health charities.

Since 2018, the partnership between Tesco and Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK has raised more than £22million to support life-saving research.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness across Crawley about the importance of making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help people to lower the impact of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign, which runs until March 5, will also provide Crawley customers with information and advice to empower them to take small steps to help improve their health.

Crawley Tesco shoppers can give big boost to life-saving charities

Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, Oonagh Turnbull thanked Crawley shoppers for their support, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She added: “There has never been a more critical time to raise funds for our health charity partners. Their work relies heavily on donations from the communities in which we operate, and the funds raised will help them to continue their awareness, prevention and research work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign is part of the Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK. It is an ongoing initiative aimed at inspiring and supporting Tesco colleagues, customers and their families to make healthier food choices and live healthier lives.

On behalf of the Health Charity Partnership, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, Dr Charmaine Griffiths said: “We are honoured to work with Tesco and the health charity partners this February to raise vital funds to reduce the impact of heart and circulatory disease, cancer, and diabetes.”

The Health Charity Partnership between Tesco, Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK started in 2018 and supports people in the UK to make sustainable lifestyle changes and adopt healthy habits. The partnership aims to encourage and support sustainable behaviour change, through a series of targeted activities and campaigns aimed at reducing the impact of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad