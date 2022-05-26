East Sussex patients urged to order prescriptions before bank holidays closures

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in East Sussex will be closed, or have reduced hours, over the bank holidays and weekend (June 2-5).

The NHS said forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk and could end up putting strain on out-of-hours services - which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for NHS East Sussex CCG said, “We are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.

Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS, so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us.”

Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111 with pharmacists available to help online or by phone.

Other alternatives to A&E for people who need urgent care which is not an emergency over the bank holiday include:

Crowborough MIU – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am-8pm every day.

Lewes UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am-8pm every day.

Uckfield MIU – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 8am-8pm every day.

Eastbourne District General Hospital UTC – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time.

The Conquest Hospital, St Leonards-on-Sea UTC – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time.

Several events have been planned in East Sussex to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event usually takes places on the last bank holiday in May but this has been changed so the carnival falls on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.