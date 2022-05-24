Eastbourne schoolboy receives standing ovation at Britain's Got Talent

Raphael Badawi, from the Ratton area, is part of IMD Legion street dance crew. The group performed in front of the judges at Britain's Got Talent which aired on ITV last month (April 16).

The performance got the group four yeses as well as a standing ovation and Simon Cowell called it ‘absolute perfection’.

IMD Legion got to the semi-finals of the show in 2015.

Raphael, who is currently a year 10 student at Ratton School, said, “Performing at the Palladium in front of the Britain’s Got Talent judges was amazing! We worked so hard and it paid off, the judges and audience gave us a standing ovation, which was quite overwhelming.

"I hope we get through to semi-finals so we can show the judges what else we can do. Whatever the outcome, it’s been an incredible experience.”

Omar Ansah-Awuah, IMD Legion founder and CEO, said, “After spending almost two years in lockdown, training remotely and missing out on many competitions and performances, it’s been fantastic to come back and perform at the biggest competition there is, Britain’s Got Talent.

"After missing out on a place in the final in 2015 by just a fraction of votes, our choreographers and dancers have pushed themselves to the limits and worked tirelessly to be ready for this opportunity, and we’ve returned stronger, cleaner, fitter and even more determined. We are grateful for all the support we’ve already received and hope we can go all the way this time.”

Eastbourne boys wows at Britain's Got Talent (photo from ITV)

IMB Legion finds out this Saturday (May 28) if they have got through to the semi-finals.

