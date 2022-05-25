Eastbourne Carnival returns with special Platinum Jubilee celebration

The event is taking place on June 4 and the parade will start at the Western Lawns at 2pm before heading towards Princes Park.

Around 1,500 walkers are expected to take part in ‘the biggest seafront carnival in the south east’ in front of 25,000 spectators, according to Visit Eastbourne.

The event usually takes places on the last Bank Holiday in May but this has been changed so the carnival falls on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Carnival said, “This is our theme for this year and we encourage everyone to bring out their creativity, performance and celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign – and of course entertain our fabulous town and its visitors.”

This summer will see the full-scale carnival return for the first time in three years as covid forced the event to be scrapped in 2020 while a smaller parade took place last year.

