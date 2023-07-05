Following the news that TV presenter Fiona Phillips has Alzheimer's disease, a Sussex charity has listed the early emerging symptoms people should be aware of.

The 62-year-old has revealed that doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer's after she feared her brain fog symptoms were a sign of the menopause.

Tangmere-based charity, Dementia Support – at Sage House – said the news of the presenter’s early onset dementia diagnosis has ‘once more brought into focus’ the ‘need to raise awareness’ about the disease and early emerging symptoms.

"We are really grateful to Fiona and her family for making it public as it helps raise awareness and understanding which is really important for the wider community,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

"In Sussex approximately 22,500 people are living with dementia and it is important that people are able to recognise the early symptoms and receive support and information to enable them to plan for the future.

"Fiona’s diagnosis highlights that dementia does not just affect older people, and approximately 42,000 people under 65 are living with the disease.”

Here are some of the early signs and symptoms to look out for if you are concerned about yourself or a loved one, as shared by Sage House:

 Difficulties remembering recent events;

 Reduced concentration;

 Confusion;

 Behavioural changes;

 Changes in personality;

 Depression and withdrawal;

 Difficulties achieving everyday tasks.

The charity added: “If you have concerns and you are experiencing any of the symptoms and signs described, the first step is to make an appointment with your GP who will advise on how to approach a diagnosis, what help is available and how to access it.

"Dementia Support, through the services at Sage House in Tangmere aims to help people live well with dementia. If you or a loved one has any concerns about dementia, then please do get in touch with our Wayfinding advice team.

"Our Wayfinders support people with any aspect of dementia, helping people to access the services they need, and supporting the whole family through every step of the journey.

"We can help from before someone receives a formal diagnosis including help with approaching the subject and planning the next steps. You can contact us by phone on 01243 888691 or visit www.dementiasupport.org.uk where you will also find the full range of services, support and information on offer.”

