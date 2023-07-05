Four Sussex areas named as some of the worst places in the UK for single parents to live

Four areas in Sussex have been named in the top 10 worst places in the country for single parents to live in regards to money, according to a study.

New research from personal insolvency provider Creditfix has found that Brighton is the worst place in the UK for single parents to live. Single parents in the city have an average disposable income left of -£963 after mortgage payments and childcare, the study states.

Worthing is third on the list with -£529, Hastings is fifth with -£400 and Eastbourne is sixth with -£395.

The study analysed key data points across the 100 most populated UK towns and cities - including average monthly salary, the average cost of child care, the average monthly mortgage repayments for a terrace property in the area (based on a five-year fixed mortgage with 10 per cent deposit) and the average rent for a two-bedroom property to reveal the locations where parents are left with the most and least disposable income.

The Sussex coast. Picture from Sussex World

Aberdeen was found to be the cheapest city for single parents with a mortgage, leaving them with £1,090 of disposable income.

Regional manager at Creditfix Layla Johnson said: “At a time when money is so tight, the ‘Cost of Being a Parent’ calculator could be insightful for parents, or parents to be, planning on where to settle down with their children to have the most comfortable life.”