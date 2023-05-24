The game involved women who had played alongside Jen Weller from Burgess Hill, who died on May 25, 2022, after developing 14 brain tumours within 18 months.

A spokesperson for Brain Tumour Research said: “Her step-granddaughter, who ran out with Jen during the event last year, also took part, scoring two goals, while Jen’s husband, Steve, a long-standing referee, ensured the rules were adhered to. Players wore the kits Jen obtained last year, pink for Brain Tumour Research and blue for ALK Positive UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personal trainer Jen was diagnosed with a primary tumour in her lung and five secondary tumours in her brain, as well as more in her neck and pelvis, in September 2020 a few days after suffering a seizure at home. Jen, who was just 35 at the time of her terminal cancer diagnosis, decided to launch a series of fundraisers for Brain Tumour Research and ALK Positive UK, raising more than £20,000 under the banner WellerFest.

A recent charity match at Hassocks Football Club raised more than £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research

Jen’s stepson Paul Weller said: “People deal with things in different ways, but the way Jen dealt with her situation was incredible, and she was laughing and smiling right to the end. She had so many people who loved her and who she held close, and she allowed each one of them to have their last special moment with her independently.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “It’s hard to believe it’s been a year since Jen died. She was an incredible woman who left a huge impression on all who knew her, especially those of us who were fortunate enough to witness the strength and determination she showed in her last year of life.”

He added: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure.”

A recent charity match at Hassocks Football Club raised more than £1,000 for Brain Tumour Research

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad