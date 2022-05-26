‘Inspirational’ Mid Sussex campaigner with multiple brain tumours dies

Jenny Weller was diagnosed with a primary tumour in her lung and five secondary tumours in her brain, as well as others in her neck and pelvis, in September 2020, a few days after suffering a seizure at home.

Following her shock terminal cancer diagnosis at the age of 35, the personal trainer launched a year-long series of fundraisers for the charities Brain Tumour Research and ALK Positive UK, raising more than £20,000 for Brain Tumour Research under the banner WellerFest.

She underwent a craniotomy to remove the largest of her brain tumours and used targeted drug therapy to try and slow the growth of her others but progression saw her undergo a three-week course of radiotherapy last year and in December she revealed she had developed a further nine brain tumours.

Sadly, Jenny’s health continued to deteriorate and she died in a hospice in the early hours of yesterday morning (May 25), with her husband, Steve, by her side.

Breaking the news of her death on WellerFest’s Facebook page, Jen’s stepson, Paul, said: “It is with such sadness that we need to make everyone aware that our Jen passed away at 2:10 this morning, peacefully in her sleep with Steve beside her. What an inspiration and brave woman she was to put up such an incredible fight.

“Jen has touched so many of our lives and she was loved by so many. Dad would like to thank everyone for the ongoing love and support we have received.”

Scores of people have responded to the announcement of Jenny’s death by leaving messages of love and support.

Among them is Linda Letham, who said: “Jen has changed so many of our lives. The most compassionate, selfless and beautiful soul. There are no words to express how much she will be missed.”

Sarah Smart said: “I have no words. What a brave, fearless and inspirational woman. I have looked up to her my entire life, and will continue to do so. Jen, you are amazing. I am thinking of you all.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Jen was a truly inspirational woman and a passionate Brain Tumour Research campaigner who worked tirelessly and courageously to help raise awareness of this devastating disease, as well as to raise funds for research.

“The sad news of her death has had a huge impact on those of us at Brain Tumour Research who had the privilege of knowing her and we send our condolences to Steve, Paul and everyone who loved her, of which we know there are many. Jen’s legacy will remain with us and will drive us on to find a cure for brain tumours.”

To find out more about Jen, her fundraising efforts and how you can support Brain Tumour Research, visit www.braintumourresearch.org.

