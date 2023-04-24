Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
13 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Haywards Heath software developer completes London Marathon: man who did not exercise for 25 years hits fundraising target

A software developer from Haywards Heath who said he had done ‘no meaningful exercise’ for 25 years completed the London Marathon this weekend.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST

Colin Macconnell, of Marlow Drive, finished the 26.2-mile race in five hours and 35 minutes on Sunday, April 23.

He also hit his fundraising target, making more than £1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin told the Middy: “It was an amazing experience, but the last 10km was very tough. However the support from the crowd was incredible.”

Most Popular
Colin Macconnell from Haywards Heath finished the London Marathon in 5 hours and 35 minutes on Sunday, April 23Colin Macconnell from Haywards Heath finished the London Marathon in 5 hours and 35 minutes on Sunday, April 23
Colin Macconnell from Haywards Heath finished the London Marathon in 5 hours and 35 minutes on Sunday, April 23
Read More
Read more: Firefighters attended vehicle fire of 'accidental ignition' in Crawle...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin, who lives his with his wife Jo and their daughters Mollie and Ruby, decided to take on the challenge after turning 50 last year. He chose to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society because his mother-in-law, who had the condition, passed away before Christmas. He began a gruelling 16-week training plan at the beginning of this year and successfully completed the Brighton Half Marathon in February.

People can still make donations to Colin's fundraising page at 2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/colin-macconnell.

Related topics:Haywards HeathAlzheimer's Society