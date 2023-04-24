Colin told the Middy: “It was an amazing experience, but the last 10km was very tough. However the support from the crowd was incredible.”

Colin, who lives his with his wife Jo and their daughters Mollie and Ruby, decided to take on the challenge after turning 50 last year. He chose to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society because his mother-in-law, who had the condition, passed away before Christmas. He began a gruelling 16-week training plan at the beginning of this year and successfully completed the Brighton Half Marathon in February.