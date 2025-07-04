More than 40,000 people in Sussex yet to take up RSV vaccine

NHS Sussex is encouraging eligible residents to come forward for their free respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination.

New data shows more than 40,000 eligible people have yet to take up the offer.

Out of approximately 111,400 eligible residents across Sussex, including pregnant women and older adults, around 71,000 have received the vaccine, which is positive but it still leaves a significant number unprotected against RSV.

RSV is a virus that can lead to serious respiratory illness such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, said:

“We are urging those who have not yet come forward to take up this vital protection. RSV can be very serious, especially for older people and young babies, and the vaccine offers strong defence against illness and hospitalisation.”

Importantly, the RSV vaccination is an evergreen offer, available throughout the year. Those eligible do not need to wait for a particular season or campaign they can take up the vaccine as soon as they are invited.

Lily, a patient from East Sussex, shared her experience:

“I received a text from my GP about the RSV vaccine and booked it easily. It was quick and painless. I’m really glad to be protected and encourage anyone who can to get theirs too.”

Eligibility for the free RSV vaccine includes:

Pregnant women from 28 weeks

Adults turning 75 on or after 1 September

Adults aged 75 to 79 (via a one-time catch-up offer)

GP practices are continuing to invite eligible individuals directly by letter, text, or phone. People are encouraged to respond promptly to secure their vaccination.

The RSV vaccine forms part of the NHS’s wider efforts to protect vulnerable communities from respiratory illness all year round.

For more information, visit the NHS Sussex vaccination page.