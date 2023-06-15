National rise in measles cases: East Sussex residents urged to check they are up to date with their vaccines

East Sussex residents are being urged to check they are up to date with their MMR vaccinations following a national rise in measles cases.

Local public health officials are encouraging people to protect their communities by making sure they, and their children, have received the MMR jab which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said this is particularly important before people travel this summer and attend festivals where measles can spread easily.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can lead to serious complications and on rare occasions long-term disability or death. Symptoms include a high fever, sore red watery eyes and a blotchy red-brown rash.

Vaccine stock

The council said: “Between January 2-April 20 this year there have been 49 cases of measles nationwide compared to 54 cases in the whole of 2022.

“Last year, between July and September, over 260 children in East Sussex missed one or both of their MMR vaccinations.”

In recent years the number of children vaccinated against measles in the UK has fallen, according to ESCC.

Director of public health for East Sussex Darrell Gale added: “Measles is currently circulating in the south east and although, fortunately, we haven’t seen any recent cases in East Sussex, the increase in cases across the country is concerning.

Measles. Picture from ESCC

“Measles is a serious illness that can easily be prevented through immunisation. While the MMR vaccine is normally provided to young children, it can be given to all ages so you are never too old to be vaccinated.

“I urge the parents of young children, as well as teenagers and adults who may not have received the vaccine, to contact their GP as soon as possible to book an appointment.”

ESCC said large outbreaks of the illness have been reported in Europe and officials are advising people to check their MMR vaccines before travelling abroad to ensure they are protected and to avoid bringing the illness back to East Sussex.

Mr Gale added: “The MMR vaccine is a safe and extremely effective way to prevent measles, mumps and rubella.

“Two vaccines are needed to be fully protected. While ideally children should receive the MMR vaccine at 13 months and again at three years and four months, it is never too late to catch up.”

More information on the MMR vaccine can be found at www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/mmr-vaccine/