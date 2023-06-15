Residents in Lewes have expressed their outrage after it was revealed that a pub in the town was selling a pint for £7.

One local took to Facebook to share his shock after paying the abnormally high price for a premium pilsner at the Pelham Arms on Lewes High Street.

The resident wrote: "Well a first for me...a £7 pint in Lewes. Yes I know it is "my choice" to order a pint in a pub...but once its poured I can hardly say "no not paying that". But hey...welcome to the cost of living (lockdown) crisis in 2023.”

The post led to more than 40 people commenting on the eye-watering beverage cost , with one person saying: "Wow, £7 for a pint?! That's enough to make me want to switch to water...or just start brewing my own beer in my bathtub. But you're right, it's the cost of living crisis...or maybe just the cost of really fancy pub decor."

Another simply wrote: "No justification for £7.”

A further person posted: “My first ever wage....for a week of picking spuds...was £3.two shillings and sixpence..( my keyboard doesn't do 'shillings'!) So less than half a pint for a weeks work!”

A fourth person said: "The east coast ipa wasn’t even that great for that price. Though it won’t be long before the rest of the pubs follow.”

The Pelham Arms refused to offer a comment.

According to figures from consultancy firm CGA, the average cost of a pint has risen from £2.30 in 2008 to £3.95 in 2022, though prices vary drastically across locations.

This is due to rising costs in the supply chain of beer, labour shortages, as well as higher costs of pub food, which is sometimes absorbed by a higher pint price.

Sussex is one of the most expensive places to drink in England. Bitter, lager and wine are on average dearer than anywhere else.