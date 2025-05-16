As May Measurement Month and World Hypertension Day approach, NHS Sussex is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked and take action against the silent yet serious risks of high blood pressure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major risk factor for heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and vascular dementia. Alarmingly, it often presents no symptoms. The first sign of the condition could be a life-threatening event such as a stroke or heart attack.

With more than one in four adults in the UK living with high blood pressure, NHS Sussex is urging all adults aged 40 and over to get their blood pressure checked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sussex, an estimated 32,525 individuals are considered at high risk, having recorded at least one elevated blood pressure reading without a formal diagnosis.

NHS Sussex urges residents to Know Their Numbers this May Measurement Month and World Hypertension Day

The process to check your blood pressure is quick, simple, and accessible. Checks can be done at home, in community pharmacies, or at a GP practice with a nurse.

Free NHS blood pressure checks are available at participating community pharmacies across England for individuals aged 40 and above. If a high reading is detected, pharmacy teams can provide follow-up monitoring over a 24-hour period and, if needed, refer individuals to their GP for further assessment and treatment.

To support continuity of care, pharmacy teams send blood pressure results directly to patients’ GP practices so records can be updated and appropriate next steps can be taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consistent reading above 140/90mmHg may indicate high blood pressure. In such cases, residents are encouraged to contact their GP for a review. Hypertension can often be managed effectively through a combination of lifestyle changes and, where necessary, medication.

For those checking their blood pressure at home, NHS guidance is available through the ‘Check Your Blood Pressure Tool’. This resource helps individuals understand their readings and offers advice on what to do next.

Following the success of a pilot scheme offering blood pressure monitors for loan in three West Sussex libraries, plans are now in place to expand the initiative across all libraries in the county. This will provide even more residents with the opportunity to monitor their blood pressure from the comfort of home.

With May Measurement Month and World Hypertension Day taking place this weekend, NHS Sussex is highlighting the importance of regular blood pressure checks, raising awareness of the risks of hypertension, and encouraging residents to take steps to protect their heart health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr. Suneeta Kochhar, Clinical Lead for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at NHS Sussex, said: “May Measurement Month aims to highlight the importance of better prevention, detection and treatment of high blood pressure or hypertension. Having raised blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, strokes and chronic kidney disease.

“Many people have hypertension without knowing it which is why it is important to check your blood pressure. It is a common condition, but it is treatable. If you have raised blood pressure improving your diet and exercise levels may be helpful, sometimes medication is required.”

Brijesh Thaker, Pharmacist at Coldean Pharmacy, said: “We see many people who are surprised to learn they have high blood pressure, because there are often no warning signs. That’s why it’s so important to get it checked regularly. At Coldean Pharmacy, we’re proud to offer free blood pressure checks to help our community stay healthy and informed. It only takes a few minutes, but it could make a real difference in preventing serious health issues.”

ENDS