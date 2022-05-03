QVH Macmillan Centre in East Grinstead celebrates a decade of cancer support

A decade later, they are celebrating the support the centre’s staff and volunteers have provided to thousands of people with cancer, their friends, families and healthcare professionals.

The QVH Macmillan Cancer Information & Support Centre provides a safe space for patients to explore and understand their feelings whilst on their cancer journey, as well as a range of complementary therapies and psychological support.

Importantly the centre is there for anyone affected by cancer – not just the hospital’s patients – offering holistic care and a listening ear.

QVH Macmillan Centre volunteers (green tops) are joined by Nicky Reeves, QVH chief nurse (in grey dress), Tania Cubison, QVH medical director (stripy top), and QVH Cancer Nurses

Jenny has had cancer twice. She now regularly uses the QVH Macmillan Centre and takes advantage of the complementary therapy available.

She said: "Friends and family often think that your cancer is over when you’ve finished your major treatment but it’s really not and there are a lot of side effects.

"The staff and volunteers here understand that – you can talk about it or not talk about it, whatever you want to do. I also find acupuncture can help with some of the side effects of my medication."

Nicky Reeves, chief nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: "We’re delighted to be celebrating the QVH Macmillan Centre’s tenth birthday. It helps provides a different, more holistic, way of supporting people with cancer which is important.

East Grinstead Town Mayor Councillor John Dabell (centre left) with, Nicky Reeves, and Tania Cubison

"The complementary therapy and support offered by our team meets a different set of needs to a person’s cancer treatment and means a lot to those who visit the centre.

"Thank you to our staff and volunteers for making the centre a much loved and needed local resource."

To mark the occasion, the team held a celebratory tea party today (Friday, April 29) and were joined by East Grinstead Town Mayor, Councillor John Dabell.

You can find out more about the QVH Macmillan Cancer Information & Support Centre here.