Mid-Sussex treat for Abba fans - here's how to get your tickets

The ABBA Reunion Tribute Show

Following a four-month run at The Strand Theatre and successful international tours selling out theatres, stadiums and concert halls, Vikki Holland-Bowyer has turned her attention to creating The Abba Reunion Tribute Show touring production.

Vikki says she was spurred on by the four members of ABBA saying for years that they would never re-form. “With this in mind,the producers – The Reunion Group – decided they would give the fans the next best thing. . . and not just another ABBA tribute show.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Abba Reunion Tribute Show gives ABBA fans the opportunity to get together and re-live the addictive ABBA phenomenon that swept the airwaves and discos during the 70s and 80s in a truly feel-good, party-style concert.

“From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, The Abba Reunion Tribute Show commits to perform, from both an audio and visual perspective, all the hits with unrivalled authenticity, complete with a live band.

“There is a huge focus on the 1977 and 1979 live world tour footage plus the iconic pop videos that feature the famous flamboyant costumes and dance moves. Visually, the performers are transformed into Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid (Frida).”

“Each character has been studied by means of video clips of both live and studio performances to mimic the movements and mannerisms, enabling a true-to-life presentation.

“Meticulous scrutiny and strict vocal tutoring have been applied to recreate the voices of ABBA. The company’s sole aim is to leave each audience asking just one question – ‘did we just witness the real ABBA reunion?’”

Tickets are £24 and are available from chequermead.org.uk or on 01342 302000.

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way