East Grinstead £470,000 water pipe to be installed next month by South East Water

A new water pipe will be installed in East Grinstead to meet increasing demand from the village community.

South East Water will install 650 metres of new drinking water mains in Turners Hill Road - as part of a £470,000 investment - which is due to begin on Monday, June 13.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Dufour, Project Manager for South East Water, said: “This investment will enable us to pump more water into the local area, ensuring residents and businesses in East Grinstead continue to receive top quality drinking water as demand increases.

Work is expected to take 18 weeks to complete.

"If we don’t do the work, the area’s water pressure will reduce as demand for water would exceed the amount we can supply.”

Work is expected to take 18 weeks to complete.

As a safety precaution for pedestrians, motorists and South East Water’s workforce - Turners Hill Road will be closed up until the access point to Southern Sheeting.

West Hill will also be closed once work reaches this section.

The pipe also needs to cross Brooklands roundabout. To undertake this safely, three-way traffic lights will be in operation on Brooklands Way, Garden Wood Road and Hurst Farm Road as well as road closures on West Hill and Turners Hill Road at the same time.

Only half of the roundabout will be closed at a time to be able to manage traffic flows.

Jeremy added: “Road closures are always a last resort but this is vital to ensure the safety of our team and the public while we install the new pipe. Our team will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete the project as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.”

This project forms part of South East Water’s £433 million investment programme between 2020 and 2025.

More information can be found on South East Water's dedicated scheme web page