Seaford care home gets Good rating after CQC receives ‘information of concern regarding falls management’

A Seaford care home has received a ‘Good’ overall rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after its latest assessment.

Blatchington Manor on Firle Road offers accommodation for people who need nursing or personal care, as well care for adults over 65 and care for those with dementia.

The service is provided by South Coast Nursing Homes and now has a ‘Good’ rating for all categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

The CQC said its assessment was from July 11-25 and the report is at www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-4834076781.

Blatchington Manor on Firle Road, Seaford, has received a 'Good' overall rating from the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Google Street View

The CQC said they undertook the assessment after receiving ‘information of concern regarding falls management at the home’. The CQC said they had ‘received reports that people were falling regularly’, as well as concerns about general care.

The report said: “We found that people were at risk of falls and there had been some previous gaps, however the service had been working closely with external agencies improve this quickly and manage and minimise risks to people.”

The CQC said the home had robust care plans and risk assessments in place but said some documentation ‘could be improved’, like food and fluid charts. However, they said the management team had already put measures in place to address this.

The report said: “There was a positive learning culture at the service and staff spoke of pride in working for the home. People told us they felt safe, and relatives commented on how kind and caring staff were. Regular training was undertaken to ensure staff knowledge remained up-to-date and relevant to best support people living at Blatchington Manor.”

The report said people and their relatives spoke ‘mostly positively’ about Blatchington Manor, adding that they were comfortable around staff. It continued: “Feedback about staffing levels at the home was mixed, with some relatives commenting that there were not enough staff. However, they were complimentary about the staff practice and told us they were kind and caring. Our observations confirmed this.”

It added: “Relatives were involved in their loved one’s care and told us the management team were responsive and approachable for any issues to be raised and addressed.”

The CQC said they did not look into the key categories of Responsive, Caring or Effective during the recent assessment, so the ‘Good’ ratings for these categories are based on the previous ones.

Under Well-led, the CQC said: “The manager had a good knowledge of their roles and responsibilities, duty of candour and had reported matters appropriately to both the local authority and CQC. Staff spoke positively about working at Blatchington Manor, they were proud to be part of the home.”

Under the Safe category, the CQC said: “Some minor areas of improvement were required, especially around incident and accident analysis, and deployment of staff throughout the service.”

But it said: “Staff demonstrated a good knowledge of safeguarding and how to recognise and report any concerns they had. People and relatives told us they felt safe at the home and would not hesitate in raising any issues they may have.”

South Coast Nursing Homes Limited has been approached for comment and this story will be updated when it comes in.