'Significant improvements' made to cancer care in Horsham and Crawley says NHS trust

‘Significant improvements’ have been made in the care of cancer patients in Horsham and Crawley over the past few months, according to medical chiefs.

Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust – which runs East Surrey Hospital and provides services at Horsham Hospital – says between January and June this year, the average waiting time for a patient’s first consultant appointment was 10 days – four days below the national 14-day target.

The trust spoke out after the Labour Party published stats this week following a Freedom of Information request which, it said, showed that cancer patients in the area faced the longest waiting times for care in England.

A trust spokesperson said: “Whilst all providers experienced challenges with the delivery of cancer services during the pandemic and recovery period, driven by peaks in demand, we have seen significant improvements in our cancer performance over the last few months and are now achieving the Faster Diagnosis Standard at 75 per cent of patients being informed of their diagnosis, or exclusion of cancer, ahead of the national objective to achieve this by March 2024.

“Between the same period the average time to diagnosis or exclusion of cancer was 26 days, within the 28 days target and the average time to first treatment was 58 days, within the 62 day target.

“The information requested via the FOI was for the longest wait only, with a waiting time of 599 in 2019 – this was before data collection for this new standard had begun.

“Since then, we have seen an improvement in our longest wait time year on year, even during the pandemic with waits dropping to 293 in 2022. These longer wait times are often related to patient choice or patients who are not medically fit to proceed and are not related to hospital delays or capacity.

“Surrey Heartlands is currently the highest performing ICB [Integrated Care Board responsible for paying for and arranging health care] for Faster Diagnosis Standard performance in June 2023.