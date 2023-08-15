An investigation into how thousands of people across Horsham were left without water for three days back in May has led to a £63million improvement plan.

The crisis led to schools closing, emergency bottled water stations being set up and questions from local MPs.

People in Horsham, Billinghurst, Broadbridge Heath, Pulborough, Codmore Hill, West Chiltington, Wisborough Green, Rudgwick, Loxwood, Barns Green, Slinfold and Turners Hill were affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency bottled water stations were set up at Billingshurst Football Club and at Horsham Park and Ride.

People flocked to s bottled water station set up in Billingshurst after the Horsham district was left with 'no water' back in May. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Southern Water’s Hardham Water Supply Works was automatically shut down late in the evening on Friday May 12 when sampling highlighted a change in water quality.

Around 25,000 homes and businesses were affected at the peak of the incident. The water supply was restored to 22,500 properties by May 15 with remaining residents’ supplies restored a day later.

Southern Water says that its extensive sampling processes look for different substances in water to ensure water quality is as high as it should be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Water director Tim McMahon said: “We are very sorry to those who were impacted by this disruption. We have carried out a thorough internal review into what happened, as it is vitally important we are transparent with customers when we fall short of expectations.

“Our investigations found that the water entering Hardham from the nearby river and storage reservoir was unusual in that it contained more sediment and impurities than normal, which caused difficulties for our treatment processes.

“Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing the exact source given the number of potential factors, such as agricultural and industrial run-off, but we have fully reviewed our own on-site policies and procedures so we are as prepared as we can be if this were to happen again.”

Southern Water has now proposed spending £63 million on improving the resilience of Hardham Water Supply Works after 2025, and says it is in tallks with regulators “to make this happen as quickly as possible.