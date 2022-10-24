Lisa Hammer from Furnace Green, is reopening the Slimming World group at Southgate Primary School after it closed due to the pandemic in March 2020.

Lisa joined the Southgate group in January 2019 after being mortified at a photo taken with her granddaughter.

Lisa said: “I’d tried various diets over the years, but they only lasted for short periods and before I knew it, the bad habits started to reappear. My confidence was at zero and I didn’t like what I had become. Exercise wasn’t in my vocabulary; I’d drive to the shops rather than walk the five minutes it takes.”

Lisa recalls the night she joined the ‘Southgate Slimming World Group’, along with her husband, Jason.

Lisa said: “Sitting in the car for what felt like a lifetime, so scared to walk through the doors. It almost came down to ‘rock, paper, scissors’ who went first! We were greeted by a big smile from the consultant who welcomed us into the group.

“We couldn’t believe how much we ate in that first week and still lost three pounds each and then another four pounds in week two. I started to enjoy cooking again, trying out new recipes and adapting some old favourites to make them healthier.

“My whole mentality towards food has changed and that’s why I decided after three and ½ years of being a member it was time for me to become a consultant for Slimming World. I am excited to share my experiences to help others as they embark on their own weight loss journey.

Lisa Hammer from Furnace Green

“I like helping people so my members have my commitment to help them achieve their goals and I promise they will also have a bit of fun along the way. I can’t wait to watch amazing journeys unfold in front of me and to see lives change for the better”.

Join Lisa as she opens the doors at 7pm on Thursday, November 3 at Southgate Primary School. Parking is available on-site and in surrounding streets.

