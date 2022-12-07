Figures have been released which shows how many reported cases of Scarlet Fever there are across Sussex

The data for each local authority area in the week ending December 4 showed there were 25 reported cases of Scarlet Fever across Sussex, and 189 cases across the whole of the South East including 32 cases on the Isle of Wight.

The Sussex figures are: Adur – 4 cases; Arun – no cases; Brighton and Hove – 3 cases; Chichester – 2 cases; Crawley – no cases; Eastbourne – 3 cases; Hastings – no cases; Horsham – 5 cases; Lewes – 1 case; Mid Sussex – 1 case; Wealden – 2 cases; Worthing – 4 cases.

Scarlet fever is caused by the Strep A bacteria which can, in rare cases, enter the bloodstream and cause the potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep. Across the UK, eight children have died due to complications from strep A bacterial infections since September.

Tongue of a child with scarlet fever - strawberry tongue.

Symptoms include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue. It used to be a very serious infection, but thanks to antibiotics most cases these days are mild and easily treated. Parents are urged to seek medical advice if their child is getting worse, has a fever, is eating much less than normal or is very tired or irritable.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UK Health Security Agency said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics. In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Rates of scarlet fever are above average this year, but are not at record highs. 2018 saw particularly high levels, with nearly 32,000 cases reported across England and Wales that year.

So far this year, just over 23,000 cases have been reported to the authorities. The same period in 2018 saw 30,600 reports.

Scarlet fever rates dipped considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, due to social distancing restrictions and increased hygiene precautions such as handwashing.

