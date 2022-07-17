After an emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday (16) afternoon, Cabinet Office minister Kit Malthouse warned of ‘disruption’ to transport services during the heatwave and issued the first working from home guidance since the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Malthouse said: "Obviously the transport providers are messaging people that they should only travel if they really need to on Monday and Tuesday. Services are going to be significantly affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The heat will affect rails, for example, so the trains have to run slower. There may be fewer services. People need to be on their guard for disruption.

The Government has suggested Sussex residents to work from home due to extreme temperatures forecast for Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (19). Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

"If they don't have to travel, this may be a moment to work from home."

Mr Malthouse added that steps have been taken to ensure hospitals and ambulances that may come under pressure are prepared, while schools are being issued with guidance to enable them to remain open.

A red extreme heat warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures could hit 40°C, meaning a danger to life is likely, with the risk of illness not limited to vulnerable people.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Sussex.

According to the Met Office’s weather warnings guide, an amber warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Extreme weather warnings are in place for the whole of England and Wales from Monday at 12am to Tuesday at 11.59pm.