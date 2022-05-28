West Sussex patients urged to order prescriptions before Platinum Jubilee bank holidays closures

Most pharmacies and GP surgeries in West Sussex will be closed or have reduced hours over the bank holidays and weekend, and the NHS is advising patients to order repeat prescriptions now.

Forgetting to get enough supplies of essential medication can put patients’ health at risk, and end up putting strain on out-of-hours services, which are there to deal with the most urgent health problems.

A spokesperson for NHS West Sussex CCG, said: “We are reminding patients, their families and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the bank holiday break.

“Running out of daily medication over the bank holiday weekend could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

“Bank holidays are always busy times of year for the NHS so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.”

Those with an urgent medication issue when their GP practice is closed can use NHS 111 with pharmacists available to help online or by phone.

Other alternatives to A&E for people who need urgent care which is not an emergency over the Platinum Jubilee bank holidays and weekend in West Sussex include:

- NHS 111 by phone or online, available 24/7 and offers advice and guidance for patients experiencing non-emergency urgent healthcare needs and can advise on local NHS services, connect patients to a medical professional, arrange appointments and offer self-care advice.

- A pharmacist can also help, offering treatment advice and recommend remedies, and give guidance on giving medicines to children. No appointment is necessary to see a local pharmacist and most have private consultation areas.

- Crawley UTC – Walk in or use 111 to receive a booked arrival time. Open 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

- Bognor War Memorial Hospital, MIU – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

- Horsham Hospital MIU – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time. Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (not open Bank Holidays)

- Queen Victoria Hospital MIU, East Grinstead – Walk-in service. Open 8am to 8pm every day.

- St Richards Hospital UTC, Chichester – People are urged to use 111 to receive help and advice, and if appropriate a booked arrival time.