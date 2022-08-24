Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Franklin, who is head chef at Wilton Park Conference Centre near Steyning, has been cycling throughout August, often with his brother Richard Franklin by his side.

His ride has been inspired by his son Dan, who was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer called glioblastoma (GBM) in October 2020 after suffering with balance problems and sickness.

Tony, 52, said: "I live one mile from the seafront so we head down there, where there are brilliant cycle lanes all the way along from Worthing Pier to Shoreham Fort and Port and back, as well as to Ferring and Goring and even to the South Downs. There are lots of good routes we can take, which is great.”

Tony Franklin, left, with his brother Richard Franklin on Worthing seafront. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

The charity set the challenge to cycle 274 miles in August and Tony has chosen rides ranging from eight to 16 miles, many in the company of his 'supportive' brother, to help keep Dan's memory alive.

Dan Franklin, who died aged 26, with his sister Paige and mother Sharon. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Dan was working as a kitchen assistant at Wilton Park when he was diagnosed. The tumour was inoperable as it was on his brain stem and chemotherapy was ended early as it proved ineffective.

He was able to have two rounds of radiotherapy, which he complemented with holistic treatments, but from August 2021 his health began to deteriorate and he died at home three months later.

Tony said: “Dan was so brave. You wouldn’t have known he had a brain tumour. He never moaned or complained about it. If it was me, I’d be angry and scared about what was going to happen to me but he never was.

“He was amazing, a real warrior and just took it all as it came, smiling and joking the whole time. I don’t understand how he did it but he did and I was proud to be his dad.

“He survived 13 months after his diagnosis. It was absolutely awful. You think ‘why him, he’s 26 and did nothing wrong’. He was a beautiful boy, a perfect young man with great manners and a great sense of humour. His mum and I are absolutely devastated.”

Tony is focusing on keeping Dan's memory alive and raising money towards research work at Brain Tumour Research's Centres of Excellence.

He said: "Now I concentrate on helping to prevent others from going through what we and Dan did in the future, so that hopefully one day more can be done. It just seems like it’s impossible to do anything about it currently. You can’t cure GBMs – it’s 2022 and there’s still nothing that can be done, which is hard to hear and to accept.

“Dan’s with me all the time. He’s with me on my rides, probably laughing at me, but I’m doing this in his memory and, ultimately, for others like him – that’s what’s keeping me going.”

Tony has already earned the challenge medal, having raised £565 so far, and this will be fixed to a memorial bench at Manor Park Gardens, where Dan played football with his many friends. Tony hopes to go on to raise £2,740, which would pay for a day of research.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Dan’s story, whilst incredibly heart-breaking, is sadly not unique. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet, historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We’re extremely grateful for Tony’s support and wish him the best of luck with his fundraising and the remainder of his cycle challenge.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.