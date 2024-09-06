Heritage Open Days in Mid Sussex: fascinating events at festival of history and culture
It involves thousands of local volunteers and organisations across the UK.
A spokesperson at www.heritageopendays.org.uk said: “Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”
Sussex World has taken a look at some of the places taking part in the Mid Sussex area with events that are mostly suitable for the whole family. Your can see more on the Heritage Open Days website.
Nymans
Staplefield Road, Handcross, Haywards Heath, Friday and Saturday, September 13-14, 11am, 11.30am, 2pm and 2.30pm. This National Trust gardens contains rare and unusual plant collections.
Heritage Jewellery Workshop Tour
2 South Street, Ditchling, Hassocks. Tours at 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm and 4pm from September 6-14. A spokesperson said: “Take a tour of a heritage jewellery workshop with an interesting Arts & Crafts history. Now the site of Pruden and Smith's Jewellery workshop, this building was once home to an entirely different traditional craft. Take a tour to discover its story.”
Echoes of the Woods National Trust Standen House and Garden
East Hoathly Road, East Grinstead, Friday and Saturday, September 6-7, 10.30am-12pm and 2pm-3.30pm. People can go on an immersive woodland ramble with a ranger and learn about ancient practices and their modern relevance.
Sackville House
The Tudor Townhouse hiding a Serene Garden in the High Street in East Grinstead, Saturday to Sunday, September 7-8, 10am-4pm. Sackville House is a Landmark Trust property built around 1520.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.