PICTURES: Chichester's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Residents were seen preparing their bunting and flags in Armadale Road.

There was also a Jubilee picnic in Cathedral Green as residents were photographed enjoying the sun with family and friends.

Residents were also treated to live music, an ice cream van and face painting.

Jubilee events have been taking place across the country since Thursday, June 2.

Events are set to continue through to tomorrow (Sunday, June 5).

Jubilee picnic in Cathedral Green, Chichester. Picture from Liz Pearce

