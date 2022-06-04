Jubilee picnic in Cathedral Green, Chichester. Picture from Liz Pearce
Jubilee picnic in Cathedral Green, Chichester. Picture from Liz Pearce

PICTURES: Chichester's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Chichester residents have been out and about celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 4:34 pm

Residents were seen preparing their bunting and flags in Armadale Road.

There was also a Jubilee picnic in Cathedral Green as residents were photographed enjoying the sun with family and friends.

Residents were also treated to live music, an ice cream van and face painting.

Jubilee events have been taking place across the country since Thursday, June 2.

Events are set to continue through to tomorrow (Sunday, June 5).

