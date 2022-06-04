Jubilee street party in The Burrells, Shoreham. Picture from Liz Pearce
PICTURES: Worthing and Shoreham celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents from Worthing and Shoreham have been celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 3:53 pm

Worthing residents have been treated to street parties, picnics and events at Broadwater Green, Pines Avenue and St Elmo Road to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The Burrells in Shoreham also hosted a street party to celebrate the Jubilee.

Residents have been seen across the county celebrating the Jubilee by dressing up in masks and costumes.

Jubilee events started on Thursday, June 2, and are planned to continue through to Sunday, June 5.

