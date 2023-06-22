Sir Ranulph Fiennes to be guest speaker for 30th Anniversary Dinner at Herstmonceux Castle

In a return to his ancestral home, world famous explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE will be the guest speaker at the 30th anniversary celebration dinner at Herstmonceux Castle Estate.

2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Herstmonceux Castle being gifted to Queen’s University in Canada by the late Drs. Alfred and Isabel Bader, founding Bader College. The castle was originally built in 1441 by Sir Roger Fiennes, High Sherriff of Surrey and Sussex, an ancestor of Sir Ranulph.

According to a spokesperson: “The anniversary event will not only honour the wonderful legacy of the Baders, but will also highlight some exciting plans for the future of the college.

“The dinner will be followed on Saturday, July 1 with a Castle Community Celebration Event – a day bursting with activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary, including: Archery and axe throwing, Knights Challenge boardgame tournament, castle tours and more.”

Herstmonceux Castle

Sir Ranulph, who is widely regarded as the world’s greatest living explorer, was the first person to visit both the North Pole and South Pole by surface means, and the first to cross Antarctica on foot. In May 2009, at the age of 65, he climbed to the summit of Mount Everest.

As part of Castle’s celebratory events, he will be speaking to guests on June 30 2023. His visit coincides with the launch of his Amazon Prime documentary “Explorer”.

The Herstmonceux Castle Estate is home to Bader College, the UK campus for Queen’s University Canada, which was recently announced as third in the world in 2023 The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for its commitment to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.