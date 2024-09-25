‘Unique and beautiful’ gold artifact found by metal detectorist in Sussex: Iron age fragments to be displayed in Lewes
Sussex Past said the pieces were found by a metal detectorist near Pulborough in 2019 and have undergone scientific analysis by the British Museum.
They said the museum confirmed the fragments are of a late prehistoric artefact of European significance, which dates back to Iron Age times.
Emma O’Connor, museums officer at the Sussex Archaeological Society, said: “The Iron Age gold torc fragment is an unique and beautiful object, and it is wonderful that the Sussex Archaeological Society has been able to acquire the torc, for it to be displayed and accessible within the county of its discovery. This is a significant and important addition to the Society’s Iron Age collections. The Society is indebted to the generous support from grant bodies and the public alike. The museum is looking forward to welcoming visitors to see this fantastic treasure for themselves in the spring of 2025.”
Sussex Past said the research was led by Dr Sophia Adams of the British Museum and published in Internet Archaeology.
It shows that the fragments are the first evidence for an Iron Age gold torc from Sussex. Sussex Past said the artefact is estimated to date back to between 2,300 and 2,400 years ago and was a signifier of status and power. The examination also revealed that the overall shape is typical for 4th to 3rd century BCE torcs found in France, Germany and Belgium.
Dr Adams and her team said in the summary of their findings: “The location of this find, towards the south coast of England along ancient routes of Atlantic and cross-channel contact and trade, is intriguing given the disparate influences seen in the design.”
After the fragments were found they were formally reported to the Portable Antiquities Scheme. The torc was then analysed and confirmed as treasure. The Sussex Archaeological Society then launched a funding bid to acquire the artefact for its collection in 2023. It secured funding via the Art Fund, the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, The Headley Trust Museums Archaeological Acquisition Fund and via an online public appeal.
The Society aims to put the gold torc on public display at Barbican House, next to Lewes Castle, from spring 2025.
