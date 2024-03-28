Despite the announcement yesterday (Wednesday, March 27) of the major find on 14 acres of development land in Tangmere, there is still no official word on what impact it will have on the timetable of the major housing and community development.

The fascinating discovery left residents wondering if a new plan could be possible.

Chichester Observer reader Steve Cox wrote: “Great news, let's hope they find a great mosaic floor and Roman baths. No new housing just a great new tourist attraction.”

Michael Gardiner agreed. He wrote: “Would be nice to add more history and visitors to Tangmere rather than more flat pack houses. Hope it turns out to be a big find.”

The University of College of London’s (UCL) Archaeology South-East team will be undertaking archaeological excavations across 14 hectares of the site, commencing in April 2024 and running until late 2026.

There are plenty of people pleased that the discovery will pause the housing works – for now, at least.

Louise Rooks wrote: “We live on Copse Farm and so pleased with the find means a few more years without building more houses.”

Annette Smith asked: “Does that mean no housing development?”

Margaret Flint wrote: “Such good news. I hope this stops the build.”

This newspaper has asked the project team how the discovery will impact the housing plans, i.e. how will it affect the timetable for building and will plans have to change to preserve the finds. Click here to read the story so far.

How to have your say

What do you think about the news? We’re launching a commenting community on our Sussex World website so we can encourage positive discussion around pressing issues.

Commenting is easy enough to do. All you need to do is click on the comment button at the top of any article and you’ll be redirected to the comments section at the bottom. Here you can add your thoughts and if they agree with our guidelines, it will shortly be posted to the site. Please read our community guidelines here before commenting. Our commenting tool also allows readers to engage with polls we will be inserting in our articles.

To get involved, you’ll need an account on our website. If you’re already registered, then you’re all set up to begin commenting. If not, you’ll need to click the ‘Sign In’ button at the top of our website. It’s free to create an account and, once you're registered, you’ll also be able to see the results of polls.

In order to leave comments on websites within the National World network, all users must register and login to comment on stories, in accordance with our website Terms and Conditions and Privacy notice. You can edit a comment up to five minutes after you post the comment. You cannot remove a comment once the five-minute window closes. National World generally does not remove comments once they have been shared in the conversation unless the comment violates the Community Guidelines.

1 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed

2 . Archaeological dig in Tangmere Photos taken in August 2022 on land in Tangmere earmarked for the 1,300 homes in August 2022 during an archaeological dig Photo: Contributed