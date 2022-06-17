10 pictures from the year Worthing Pier won Pier of the Year for the first time

Tom Wye, Worthing mayor at the time, arrived to kick-start the celebrations and performed the official opening ceremony at 11am on Sunday, September 17, 2006. The fun-packed day included Worthing Edwardians strolling along the prom in full colourful costume, pier tours given by local historian Chris Hare, and the Pavilion Theatre holding its popular indoor market.

The RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Littlehampton gave a demonstration in the sea and 500 postcards were posted by residents in a special pier post box. Anthony Wills from the National Piers Society, which made the award, said: “The award is a tribute to the pier’s survival and it is now one of only five with a thriving theatre.”