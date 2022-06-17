10 pictures from the year Worthing Pier won Pier of the Year for the first time

Thousands of people gathered on, around and under Worthing Pier in September 2006 to celebrate Worthing Pier Day. After being named Pier of the Year for the first time, the historic pier was celebrated in all its glory with crowds enjoying festivities for the day.

By Elaine Hammond
Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:22 pm

Tom Wye, Worthing mayor at the time, arrived to kick-start the celebrations and performed the official opening ceremony at 11am on Sunday, September 17, 2006. The fun-packed day included Worthing Edwardians strolling along the prom in full colourful costume, pier tours given by local historian Chris Hare, and the Pavilion Theatre holding its popular indoor market.

The RNLI lifeboats from Shoreham and Littlehampton gave a demonstration in the sea and 500 postcards were posted by residents in a special pier post box. Anthony Wills from the National Piers Society, which made the award, said: “The award is a tribute to the pier’s survival and it is now one of only five with a thriving theatre.”

1. Worthing Pier Day 2006

Worthing Pier flies the flag after winning Pier of the Year for the first time

Photo: Mick Canning

2. Worthing Pier Day 2006

Tom Wye, who was Worthing mayor in 2006, officially opens Worthing Pier Day

Photo: Mick Canning

3. Worthing Pier Day 2006

Worthing Edwardians take a stroll along Worthing Pier, which opened on April 12, 1862

Photo: Mick Canning

4. Worthing Pier Day 2006

Punch and Judy man Joe Burns ready for a show

Photo: Mick Canning

