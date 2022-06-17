Worthing sisters mark milestone year with 200k relay running challenge for charity

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be starting them off at Beach House Grounds on Sunday, June 26, at 9am and the sisters hope people will go along to support each of them as they start each leg.

Cherry Simmonds, 50, Kate Canford, 40, Polly Cannon, 33, and Sophie Cannon, 29, wanted to mark the year in which their ages have hit four different decades by doing something unique in their home town to raise funds for local charities.

Each has chosen their own cause, with Cherry running for St Barnabas House hospice, Kate supporting West Sussex Mind, Polly running for Dogs Trust and Sophie raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity. In addition, 10 per cent of the total raised will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee in support of Ukraine.

Cherry, team captain, said: "I wanted to do something unique with my sisters to celebrate us being in four different age categories, ranging for 20s to, erm, 50 in June 2022, doing something for four local charities because all four of us come from Worthing.

"I came up with the idea of Rock up 'n Run for each of us to participate in and floated the idea with Kate, Polly and Sophie last summer. To my shock, delight and now horror, they all agreed!"

The sisters will attempt ten 5km runs each throughout the day, in a relay along Worthing seafront. They have different running abilities but each will need to complete more than 30 miles in total.

Polly Cannon is running for Dogs Trust

Cherry said: "It is taking every effort to run in all weathers on our own (mostly) and build up to the distances we need to get through on the day. Two of my sisters have barely ever run, one of my sisters was a fabulous sprinter but not a long distance runner and I'm the eldest and a bit past my prime. We are pulling together with our charities in mind and as the days get closer, are already feeling a little nervous about our challenge."

To Rock up 'n Run and join a sister on her interval, visit the crew on the day. The 40 intervals will go east towards Lancing and west towards Goring on a round trip from the Beach House Grounds base.

Cherry said: "There are no entry fees, as this isn't a race. Runners donating £5 or more will receive a thank you medal. If you don't want to run but still wish to donate, the nominated charities will be absolutely delighted."

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/team/rockupnrun2022

